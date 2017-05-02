Police: 'Armed' person' at Colgate was student with glue gun
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Officials at an upstate New York college say a lockdown prompted by reports of an armed person on campus was actually a student using a glue gun for an art project.
Colgate University, in Hamilton, issued an alert on Twitter around 8 p.m. Monday saying there was an armed person at the campus
The liberal arts school 35 miles southeast of Syracuse also told students to "find a safe space and remain indoors."
Shortly before midnight, the school said that state police had issued an "all-clear."
College officials say they'll investigate the events leading to the lockdown.