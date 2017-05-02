Police: 'Armed' person' at Colgate was student with glue gun

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Officials at an upstate New York college say a lockdown prompted by reports of an armed person on campus was actually a student using a glue gun for an art project.

Colgate University, in Hamilton, issued an alert on Twitter around 8 p.m. Monday saying there was an armed person at the campus centre known as the Coop and that law enforcement was searching the building.

The liberal arts school 35 miles southeast of Syracuse also told students to "find a safe space and remain indoors."

Shortly before midnight, the school said that state police had issued an "all-clear." Soon afterward, the college announced on its website that police determined a student using a glue gun had been mistakenly reported as carrying a firearm.