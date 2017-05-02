Press group: Mexico among most risky places for reporters
MEXICO CITY — A report by a journalism watchdog group underlines that Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, a place where the few cases in which killers go to jail have not made a dent in such violence.
The report Tuesday from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says impunity remains the norm.
In March, a former police official in Oaxaca was sentenced to 30 years for killing a reporter. But the masterminds behind the attack were not tried.
That conviction was followed by a spate of shootings and killings of journalists throughout March.
The report says that "endemic impunity allows criminal gangs, corrupt officials, and cartels to silence their critics."
Over 50 journalists and media workers have been killed in Mexico since 2010.
