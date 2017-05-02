Press group: Mexico among most risky places for reporters

MEXICO CITY — A report by a journalism watchdog group underlines that Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, a place where the few cases in which killers go to jail have not made a dent in such violence.

The report Tuesday from the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists says impunity remains the norm.

In March, a former police official in Oaxaca was sentenced to 30 years for killing a reporter. But the masterminds behind the attack were not tried.

That conviction was followed by a spate of shootings and killings of journalists throughout March.

The report says that "endemic impunity allows criminal gangs, corrupt officials, and cartels to silence their critics."