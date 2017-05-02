Scientists behind plan for human head transplant made a two-headed rat

A team of scientists have created a two-headed rat, a potential precursor to plans for the world’s first human head transplant.

In a paper published by CNS Neuroscience and Therapeutics, the team describes how three rats were used for the procedure that ended with one of their heads mounted to the back of another while the third provided a blood supply.

The team claims the detached head blinked and responded to stimulus for 36 hours.

Though the group behind the experiment is primarily made up of Chinese experts, their ranks also include a controversial Italian neurosurgeon.

Dr. Sergio Canavero gained worldwide attention with a 2015 vow to conduct the world’s first human head transplant within two years – which, of course, makes for an end of 2017 deadline. The controversial doctor’s scheme – as explained in a series of TED talks – involves removing the heads from two people, one of them dead or brain dead and the other alive but with a weakening or severely disabled body. The head of the living person would be attached to the latter by fusing the spinal cords together, allowing the transplanted brain to control its new body.

A Russian man who suffers from Werdnig-Hoffman disease had originally volunteered for the procedure. Those plans have reportedly changed for undisclosed reasons, and if Canavero has found another patient, that person’s identity remains a secret.

The doctor’s proposal was extremely poorly received by the medical community, and the hospital where he worked severed ties with him in 2015. Shortly afterward, Canavero took his work to China where he partnered with Dr. Xiaoping Ren from Harbin Medical University.

The pair claims to have conducted several experiments, including severing most of a dog’s spinal cord before reattaching it and successfully transplanting the head of a monkey. None of those claims have been peer-reviewed, however.

The lack of support is doing little to dissuade Canavero. Last year, he unveiled a diamond blade he claimed would be used for the operation.

“The sharpest and most precise blade in the world, which will allow a clear cut of the spinal cord with a minimal impact on the nerves.” Canavero declared. “The adjustable head can also come equipped with a vacuumed chamber for minimizing blood loss and maintaining nerve structure integrity.”

Canavero also commissioned Inventum Bioengineering Technologies to develop a virtual reality program that is aimed at mitigating the possible mental trauma that could be caused to a patient when they first experience being attached to a new body. Inventum co-founder Kiratipath Iamsakul said Canavero’s yet unnamed patient will “train” for several months before undergoing the procedure to prepare for that moment.

However, high-tech blades and virtual reality training have done little to ease the concerns among many of Canavero’s medical colleagues.

“I would not wish this on anyone,” said Hunt Batjer, president of the American Association for Neurological Surgeons.

“I would not allow anyone to do it to me. There are a lot of things worse than death.”