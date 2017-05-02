The Latest: Manfred says fan taunts of Jones unacceptable

BOSTON — The Latest on Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says it's completely unacceptable that Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones was taunted with racial slurs during a game against the Boston Red Sox.

Manfred says his office has been in contact with the Red Sox and the club has made clear that it won't tolerate "this inexcusable behaviour ."

Manfred says anyone who behaves this offensively at any ballpark will be ejected and subject to further action.

Jones says he was taunted with the N-word and he and the Red Sox say one fan threw a bag of peanuts at him.

___

1:20 p.m.

Boston Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg says that of 34 fans ejected during a game Monday night against the Orioles, one was tossed for using "foul language" toward a player on the field.

But Gregg said Tuesday it's not clear whether the fan who used foul language directed it toward Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones.

Another fan was ejected for throwing peanuts at Jones.

Jones says he was taunted with racial slurs, including the N-word.

___

12:50 p.m.

A Boston police spokesman says authorities are investigating the throwing of a bag of peanuts at Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones, but have no suspects yet.

Lt. Mike McCarthy says police only found out about the throwing incident Tuesday morning.

He says police don't generally get involved in ballpark ejections unless the person getting ejected resists or becomes belligerent. McCarthy says Fenway Park security generally handles ejections.

USA Today Sports reported that Red Sox officials confirmed that a fan threw a bag of peanuts at Jones and was kicked out of the stadium.

___

11:45 a.m.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says the taunting and heckling using racial slurs against Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones is "unacceptable."

Walsh told WBZ-AM radio, Boston's CBS affiliate on Tuesday: "Something like this doesn't belong in sports."

Walsh says he wishes he could find out who used the racial slurs. "If they claim to be a sports fan, they're not a sports fan — nothing but a racist," Walsh said.

He apologized on behalf of the city.

"The city of Boston, the Red Sox organization don't condone this type of behaviour ," Walsh said. "It's an unfortunate incident and it should not reflect the city or who we are as Boston."

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, meanwhile, denounced the behaviour on Twitter as "unacceptable and shameful."

Baker tweeted: "This is not what Massachusetts & Boston are about."

Walsh predicted that Jones would get a standing ovation when the teams meet again Tuesday night, saying: "I think Red Sox fans will step it up tonight."

___

10 a.m.

Boston Red Sox President Sam Kennedy is apologizing for fans at Fenway Park taunting Baltimore Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones with racial slurs.

Kennedy also apologized Tuesday for a fan throwing peanuts at Jones during Monday night's game. He said the organization is "sickened by the conduct of an ignorant few."

Jones, who is black, said he was "called the N-word a handful of times" in quotes reported by USA Today Sports and The Boston Globe.

"It's unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being," Jones said.

The Red Sox said they is reviewing what happened at the game, but any spectator behaving poorly forfeits the right to be in the ballpark and could be subject to further action.

___

2 a.m.

Orioles centre fielder Adam Jones said he was taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park during Baltimore's game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night.

Jones, who is black, said someone in the crowd threw a bag of peanuts at him. He said he has been the subject of racist heckling in Boston's ballpark before, but this was one of the worst cases of fan abuse he has heard in his 12-year career, according to USA Today Sports.

The five-time All-Star said he was "called the N-word a handful of times" in quotes reported by USA Today Sports and The Boston Globe.

The Orioles' 5-2 victory marked the latest testy game between the AL East rivals this season, including a dustup in Baltimore just more than a week ago.

___