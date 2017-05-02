The Latest: California lawmakers ask to subpoena UC records

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the hearing on an audit of the University of California (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

California Republican lawmakers are asking for the Democratically-controlled Legislature to subpoena records after auditors recently reported that the University of California system hid millions of dollars from the public.

Several Republicans in the state Assembly say they want to subpoena financial records and communications related to $175 million in undisclosed surplus money identified by the audit.

Assemblywoman Catharine Baker said Tuesday that the UC system is not putting students first in its budgeting. The Bay Area Republican says she is particularly concerned by the audit's finding that the UC president's office tried to interfere with the audit.

UC President Janet Napolitano is scheduled to face questions from lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday. Several Democratic lawmakers said at the start of the hearing that they were troubled by the audit's findings.

12:30 p.m.

California lawmakers are scheduled to question University of California President Janet Napolitano about an audit that found the university system hid $175 million from the public.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will hold a hearing on the audit released last week. State Auditor Elaine Howle says in the report that UC administrators amassed undisclosed surplus money even as the UC raised tuition and asked the state for more funding.

Napolitano has disputed the audit's findings. She says there is actually $38 million in reserves. She has described the money as a modest amount set aside for unexpected expenses.