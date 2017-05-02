The Latest: Dallas police identify suspected gunman
DALLAS — The Latest on the Dallas shootings that left two people dead and two others critically injured, including a paramedic responding to the scene (all times local):
12 p.m.
Dallas police have identified a 36-year-old man with a criminal record as the suspected gunman who killed one person and critically wounded two others, including a paramedic.
Authorities said during a news conference Tuesday that Derick Lamont Brown was has been identified as the man found dead in a local home after the shootings Monday in a
Investigators believe Brown fatally shot his roommate before going outside, where he shot a
Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker says Brown's criminal history includes arrests for aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated and illegal gun possession.
The shootings brought a heavy police response and a lockdown of the area. Investigators believe Brown was shot and injured by police, but that he fatally shot himself inside his home.
12:15 a.m.
Investigators are trying to piece together what sparked a shooting that left two people dead and critically injured a paramedic and another person in a Dallas
Police believe a man shot and injured his
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings says the paramedic underwent surgery and was in critical but stable condition at Baylor University Medical Center.
Rawlings says the
No information has been released about the second person found dead, but police believe the gunman shot the person before fatally shooting himself.