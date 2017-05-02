The Latest: Family of Texas teen: No more threats on police

DALLAS — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Texas 15-year-old who was killed when a police officer fired into a moving vehicle in which the teen was riding (all times local):

2 p.m.

The family of a black 15-year-old fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Dallas say they don't condone violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or other members of law enforcement, a day after the department's chief acknowledged video of the incident contradicted the department's original account.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for the family of Jordan Edwards, issued the statement Tuesday on Twitter.

Edwards' family asks for space to grieve, noting that Edwards' two brothers witnessed the shooting.

Edwards was shot and killed by an unnamed officer, while he was in the passenger seat of a car leaving a party Saturday night. Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber Monday said the car was driving away from officers, not reversing toward them as officials had originally said.

12:10 a.m.

Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said Monday that Jordan Edwards' vehicle was driving away from officers — not reversing toward them — when the shooting happened.

Haber said he was troubled by what he saw in the video but wouldn't release details other than to acknowledge he erred in describing the encounter.