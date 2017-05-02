The Latest: GOP leaders say they are close on health care

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Republican efforts in Congress to pass spending legislation and a health care bill (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

House Republican leaders say they are close on garnering the votes to scrap major parts of Democrat Barack Obama's health care law but that they are still short of the votes.

Rep. Daniel Webster of Florida said Tuesday that leadership told the GOP caucus: "'We're almost there.'" Webster said "that means they're not there. We don't have the votes but we're almost there."

Trump is pressuring the House to vote on the bill this week. Multiple GOP members said there is no indication on vote timing on health care.

Republicans were forced to pull the bill in March or face defeat. Changes to the bill have won over conservatives, but moderates are reluctant to back the measure.

___

10 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good 'shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate.

The president says on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 ( per cent )," suggesting more rules changes ahead in the Senate.

Senate Republicans recently triggered the "nuclear option" to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. That change allowed the Senate to hold a final vote to approve Gorsuch with a simple majority.