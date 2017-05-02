The Latest: Mother of 3 killed by gunman at pool party

SAN DIEGO — The Latest on the victim of a mass shooting by a lone gunman at a pool party on Sunday in San Diego. (all times local):

10 a.m.

A 35-year-old mother of three was the lone person killed by a gunman who shot seven people at a pool birthday bash in San Diego over the weekend.

Childhood friend Vincent Howard says he will miss the infectious smile of Monique Clark. He says Clark was devoted to her daughters, ages 2 to 13. She also volunteered at food drives to help the homeless.

Entertainer Nick Cannon, also a childhood friend, tweeted Monday "my heart hurts with great sadness."

Clark's family could not be reached for comment. Her mother, Michelle Fuget, wrote on GoFundMe that her daughter was beautiful, funny and feisty.

Police say the victims were randomly targetd by 49-year-old Peter Selis who was angry over a recent breakup.