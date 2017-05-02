The Latest: Santa Fe soda-tax vote draws crowds

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Latest on a soda-tax ballot initiative in Santa Fe, New Mexico (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

Steady streams of voters were flocking to polling stations as Santa Fe residents decide whether to adopt a tax on sugary sodas and other sweetened beverages.

Retiree Patricia McNeill moved quickly through a line of more than 50 people Tuesday to cast her vote in favour of the tax at a church in the New Mexico state capital.

Clutching a sugary ginger lemonade, McNeill says she will be happy to pay a little more to help fund the expansion of pre-kindergarten.

Opposition to the soda tax also was on prominent display on street corners where sign-waving opponents urged people to vote no.

First grade teacher Kyla Proctor says it's not fair to add taxes to drinks and that heavy spending on political publicity was a waste.

3:00 a.m.

Voters in New Mexico's capital city are deciding whether to add a tax on sugary sodas and other sweetened beverages that would follow the examples of several cities from coast to coast.

Final balloting takes place Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after weeks of intense advertising campaigns and door-to-door canvassing that have blanketed the city with fliers and yard signs.