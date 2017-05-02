The Latest: Stabbings suspect had mental health issues

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on the stabbing attack at the University of Texas (all times local):

11 a.m.

Authorities say the man suspected of fatally stabbing one student and wounding three others at the University of Texas was suffering from mental health troubles.

University Police Chief David Carter says that 21-year-old Kendrex J. White was recently involuntarily committed in another city. White was enrolled at the Austin campus.

Carter says the suspect was "obviously" suffering from some kind of mental difficulties. He did not elaborate.

The attack happened Monday in the middle of campus.

12: 15 p.m.

Police still aren't sure what prompted a University of Texas student to go on a stabbing rampage on the Austin campus, killing one person and seriously wounding three others.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as Kendrex J. White, surrendered to police.

University police Chief David Carter said it would be "premature" to discuss the suspect's motive and "what was going through his mind."

He said the stabbings occurred within a one-block area as the attacker "calmly walked around the plaza." It was just a short walk from the administration building and the landmark clock tower that was the scene of a mass shooting in 1966.