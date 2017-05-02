Trump: US needs September 'shutdown' to fix Senate 'mess'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good 'shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate.

The president says on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 ( per cent )," suggesting more rules changes ahead in the Senate.

Senate Republicans recently triggered the "nuclear option" to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. That change allowed the Senate to hold a final vote to approve Gorsuch with a simple majority.