Trump: US needs September 'shutdown' to fix Senate 'mess'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the nation "needs a good 'shutdown' in September" to fix a "mess" in the Senate.
The president says on Twitter that the country needs to "either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51 (
Senate Republicans recently triggered the "nuclear option" to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. That change allowed the Senate to hold a final vote to approve Gorsuch with a simple majority.
Trump's tweets come ahead of expected votes this week on a bipartisan budget deal to avoid a government shutdown and a possible vote in the House on a health care overhaul.
