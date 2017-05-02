News / World

Turkey's Erdogan says he has 'nothing to discuss' with EU

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country will have "nothing to discuss" with the European Union unless it opens new "chapters" in negotiations for Turkey's accession.

His comments on Tuesday came days after the EU stated that Turkey must provide clearer signals on whether it intends to meet the entrance criteria in such areas as human rights and rule of law.

Erdogan said: "You have no option but to open the chapters... If you don't then goodbye!"

Turkey applied to join the EU three decades ago and began negotiations in 2005. However, progress has been slow and only one of the negotiation "chapters" — on science and research — has been closed.

Erdogan has said Turkey may hold a referendum on whether to continue with its membership efforts.

