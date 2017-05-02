Turkey's Erdogan to rejoin ruling party after referendum win
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is to set rejoin the ruling party he co-founded following his narrow victory in a referendum that expands the powers of the president's office.
Erdogan is expected to be re-elected as its chairman at a congress on May 21.
Critics fear that the new presidential system approved in the referendum will lead to a one-man rule. Supporters say they will usher in stability and more efficient government.