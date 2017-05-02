US senators back immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala

HARTFORD, Conn. — An immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has the support of Connecticut's two U.S. senators, who are trying to prevent him from being sent back to a country he left 25 years ago amid threats to his family.

Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S.-born children, is scheduled to board a flight from New York to Guatemala on Thursday morning. Immigration officials had allowed him to stay in the U.S. since his illegal status was flagged in a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light, but they changed course after President Donald Trump took office in January and made immigration enforcement a priority.

In the meantime, his lawyer and members of Connecticut's congressional delegation are urging federal immigration officials to reverse the deportation order, and Barrios is seeking asylum. His supporters have called for a civil disobedience rally Tuesday outside the federal courthouse in Hartford.

"Based on Mr. Barrios's strong ties to the community, including four U.S. citizen children, his lack of an arrest record, and the credible threat of violence against him if he is forced to return to Guatemala, we believe prosecutorial discretion is warranted," Democratic U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy wrote in a letter to Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials Monday.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, also a Connecticut Democrat, wrote a similar letter to immigration and Justice Department officials last week.

ICE officials said in a statement that they are complying with a judge's 1998 deportation order.

"In an exercise of discretion, ICE has allowed Mr. Barrios to remain free from custody while finalizing his departure plans," the statement said. "The agency will continue to closely monitor his case to ensure his timely departure in compliance with the 1998 final order of removal."

Barrios, 51, of Derby, works for a septic system cleaning and maintenance company. He and his wife have a 19-year-old daughter who relies on him to pay her college tuition, a 16-year-old son and twin 11-year-old daughters.

"I'm not a dangerous person," he said in a recent video posted on Facebook. "I'm a little afraid to go back to Guatemala because it's been 25 years. I don't know what Guatemala is now."

Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family and illegally entered the U.S. His father was killed shortly after he left, and his brother was slain in 2004. Relatives of his wife also have been killed and kidnapped in Guatemala.

He was quietly living and working under immigration authorities' radar until 2011, when police pulled him over and he was detained by ICE. Immigration officials had issued a stay of deportation each year at his request since then. But ICE denied the stay request in March, put a GPS tracking device on him and ordered him to leave the country May 4.