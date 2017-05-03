1 dead, 9 UN peacekeepers wounded in northern Mali attack

BAMAKO, Mali — The United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali says at least one person has been killed and nine wounded in an attack on its camp near the airport in the northern city of Timbuktu.

Spokeswoman Radhia Achouri said Wednesday that six rockets were fired at the camp. She said eight Liberians and one Swede were wounded, but the identity of the person killed was not yet known. Four of the wounded are in serious condition and are being evacuated to the capital, Bamako.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. Last year al-Qaida-linked extremists claimed an attack on the camp, but their rockets landed kilometres away.