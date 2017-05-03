250,000 sign petition for Turkish journalists' release

ANKARA, Turkey — A rights advocacy group says more than 250,000 people have signed an online petition urging Turkey to release some 120 journalists who were jailed following last summer's failed coup.

Amnesty International says the petition, signed by journalists, cartoonists and artists, also calls for Turkey to end its "ruthless" crackdown on freedom of expression. Details of the campaign were released Wednesday, to coincide with World Press Freedom Day.

Dozens of journalists were arrested on terror-related charges following the failed coup of July 15 for alleged ties to Kurdish rebels or to a U.S.-based cleric blamed for attempt. Turkey has shut down more than 150 media organizations.