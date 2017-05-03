Albania's politicians meet to try to resolve crisis

TIRANA, Albania — Leaders of Albania's governing Socialist Party have met to negotiate a compromise with their counterparts from the opposition, which is boycotting parliament and next month's parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Edi Rama and Lulzim Basha of the main opposition Democratic Party met for three hours at the office of President Bujar Nishani who had called on them to resolve the political crisis.

They made no immediate public comment.

The opposition has boycotted parliament since February, demanding Rama's resignation before the June 18 elections claiming that his Cabinet will manipulate the vote.

It has also threatened "civil disobedience," starting with a local election taking place Sunday in a western town.