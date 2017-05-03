Argentina's top court cuts sentence of human rights abuser
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's Supreme Court is reducing the jail sentence of a man serving time for crimes against humanity committed during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.
Luis Muina was sentenced in 2011 to 13 years in prison for the kidnapping and torture of five people during a military operation.
Argentina's top court says three of its five justices ruled that his days spent in prison before a firm conviction should count double toward his sentence, meaning Muina could get out eight years earlier.
The court said Wednesday that the ruling was based on an interpretation of a repealed law which had not been applied to human rights convictions until now.
Activists criticized the decision as setting a precedent that could lead to the early release of other convicted human rights abusers.
