Argentina's top court cuts sentence of human rights abuser

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina's Supreme Court is reducing the jail sentence of a man serving time for crimes against humanity committed during the country's 1976-1983 dictatorship.

Luis Muina was sentenced in 2011 to 13 years in prison for the kidnapping and torture of five people during a military operation.

Argentina's top court says three of its five justices ruled that his days spent in prison before a firm conviction should count double toward his sentence, meaning Muina could get out eight years earlier.

The court said Wednesday that the ruling was based on an interpretation of a repealed law which had not been applied to human rights convictions until now.