Bevin appoints Baptist professor to lead adoption overhaul

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has awarded a Southern Baptist professor a $240,000 contract to lead an overhaul of the state's troubled adoption and foster care system.

Bevin said Daniel S. Dumas will begin his new job on June 19. Dumas is a senior vice-president at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, where he is also a professor of Christian ministry and leadership. Dumas and his wife have two adopted sons.

Kentucky has about 8,000 children in out-of-home care as part of its child welfare system. The latest federal review says the state does not meet government standards, including rules protecting children from abuse and neglect.