Bevin appoints Baptist professor to lead adoption overhaul
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has awarded a Southern Baptist professor a $240,000 contract to lead an overhaul of the state's troubled adoption and foster care system.
Bevin said Daniel S. Dumas will begin his new job on June 19. Dumas is a senior
Kentucky has about 8,000 children in out-of-home care as part of its child welfare system. The latest federal review says the state does not meet government standards, including rules protecting children from abuse and neglect.
Bevin, who has four adopted children, has made overhauling the state's child welfare system a priority for his administration.
