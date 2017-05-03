Death toll from Senegal spiritual retreat fire rises to 34

DAKAR, Senegal — Authorities in Senegal say the death toll from a fire at a religious pilgrimage site last month has risen to 34.

Senegalese state media reported Wednesday that the latest victim was the sister of one of the event's organizers. Authorities initially reported a dozen deaths.

The fire swept through the gathering in Medina Gounass, a village 520 kilometres (about 320 miles) east of the capital, Dakar.

Thousands of Muslims from Senegal as well as Gambia and Mauritania were taking part in a spiritual retreat when the tragedy occurred April 12.