Espionage trial for Taiwan-born Navy officer set to begin
A
A
Share via Email
NORFOLK, Va. — A military trial is set to begin for a Taiwan-born Navy officer accused of passing military secrets to China or Taiwan.
Lt. Cmdr. Stephanie Turo, a Navy spokeswoman, confirmed on Wednesday the espionage trial in Norfolk will begin Thursday.
Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin is accused of failing to report foreign contacts and passing along secret national
Court documents do not reveal whom Lin is accused of spying for. But officials told The Associated Press last year that the country involved is China or Taiwan, and possibly both.
Civilian
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll