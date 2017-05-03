Eurozone economy grows at solid pace in Q1
BRUSSELS — Official figures show that the eurozone economy grew by a solid quarterly rate of 0.5
The figure reported by statistics agency Eurostat on Wednesday was in line with market expectations but may prove a slight disappointment to some in the markets following a run of other unusually strong economic data.
Still, there are hopes that growth will pick up steam in the second quarter following recent surveys indicating an uptick in April.