Fact Sheet: 2017 Kia Sorento SXL AWD
A
A
Share via Email
2017 Kia Sorento SXL AWD
BASE PRICE: $25,600 for L; $26,900 for LX FWD; $28,700 for LX AWD; $29,200 for LX V-6 FWD; $31,000 for LX V-6 AWD; $31,700 for EX FWD; $33,300 for EX V-6 FWD; $33,500 for EX AWD; $35,100 for EX V-6 AWD; $38,800 for SX FWD; $40,600 for SX AWD; $44,100 for SXL FWD; $45,900 for SXL AWD.
AS TESTED: $46,795.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, seven-passenger, mid-size sport utility vehicle.
ENGINE: 3.
MILEAGE: 17 mpg (city), 23 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: NA.
LENGTH: 187.4 inches.
WHEELBASE: 109.4 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 4,343 pounds.
BUILT AT: West Point, Ga.
OPTIONS: None.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $895.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
Two thirds of electricity in Canada now comes from renewable energy
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial