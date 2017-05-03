A Finland brewery sent out 1,000-can packs, and people bought them

Finnish Beer Company One: We now sell 100-packs.

Finnish Beer Company Two: Hold my 1,000 beers.

Brewery brinksmanship has stumbled headfirst into absurdity after a Finnish company responded to a rival’s century-mark suds pack by unveiling their own 1,000-can cube.

Well, 1,080 to be precise.

Karjalan 100-päkki oli menestys, mutta uusi Keisari 1000-PÄKKI on jo tulossa! Ensimmäisille ostajille yksi Keisariämpäri kaupan päälle! #uutuus#keisari#nokianpanimo#olut#tarjous A post shared by Nokian Panimo (@nokianpanimo) on Apr 25, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Nokian Panimo, which brews Keisari, said the gargantuan party starter began as a “spontaneous joke” after competitor Karjala rolled out their own 100-packs last month.

The novelty offering hasn’t become a top seller yet, partly because of the weight and partly because of the €2,150 (C$3213.33) price tag. That works out to about two bucks a beer — roughly the same per-can cost of a standard six-pack — so it’s not exactly worth the exertion or investment.

Some customers have indeed been spotted in supermarkets, however.

Alas, those brave souls are both pioneers and the last of their kind, because stores that were selling the behemoths have already broken them down into more fridge-friendly arrangements.