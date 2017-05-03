German jobless below 6 per cent as employment remains strong
BERLIN — Germany's unemployment rate has dipped below 6
The Federal Labor Agency said Wednesday that the unemployment rate in April fell to 5.8
ING economist Carsten Brzeski said survey indicators suggest that the positive trend will continue.
He said in a research note that "the
Brzeski said there is still "ample room for improvement," noting that the low-wage sector is still "huge" and the number of long-term unemployed remains high.
