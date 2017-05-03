Greek court rejects new extradition bid for 3 Turks

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has turned down a second Turkish extradition bid for three of eight Turkish servicemen who fled by helicopter to Greece after a failed military coup in Turkey last year.

Greece's supreme court has already rejected an initial request, drawing anger from neighbouring Turkey. It argued the men wouldn't get a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives might be in danger there.

After examining the new Turkish request Wednesday, the Athens court accepted a prosecutor's argument that the supreme court has already ruled on the case. It issued a similar decision last week in the case of three other servicemen and will meet Thursday to decide on the remaining two.