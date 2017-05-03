News / World

Greek court rejects new extradition bid for 3 Turks

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has turned down a second Turkish extradition bid for three of eight Turkish servicemen who fled by helicopter to Greece after a failed military coup in Turkey last year.

Greece's supreme court has already rejected an initial request, drawing anger from neighbouring Turkey. It argued the men wouldn't get a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives might be in danger there.

After examining the new Turkish request Wednesday, the Athens court accepted a prosecutor's argument that the supreme court has already ruled on the case. It issued a similar decision last week in the case of three other servicemen and will meet Thursday to decide on the remaining two.

All eight pilots and flight engineers have requested asylum in Greece.

