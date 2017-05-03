Greek court rejects new extradition bid for 3 Turks
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has turned down a second Turkish extradition bid for three of eight Turkish servicemen who fled by helicopter to Greece after a failed military coup in Turkey last year.
Greece's supreme court has already rejected an initial request, drawing anger from
After examining the new Turkish request Wednesday, the Athens court accepted a prosecutor's argument that the supreme court has already ruled on the case. It issued a similar decision last week in the case of three other servicemen and will meet Thursday to decide on the remaining two.
All eight pilots and flight engineers have requested asylum in Greece.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Metro asks teens: What do you think of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why?
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll