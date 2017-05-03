Hungary: Group calls for closure of state homes for disabled
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A human rights group is calling for the closure of Hungary's state-run institutions for people with disabilities after issuing a report detailing alleged abuses and neglect at one home.
The Mental Disability Advocacy Center said in a report issued Wednesday that it found signs of ill-treatment and malnutrition at an institution in the city of God, near Budapest, that houses 220 people.
MDAC is also asking the European Union to consider whether the alleged abuses breach the EU's fundamental rights charter.
The Ministry of Human Resources, which oversees such institutions, did not immediately comment on the report.
