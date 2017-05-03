Indian police detain 3 in beating death of Muslim man

LUCKNOW, India — Indian police have detained three members of a Hindu militia for suspected involvement in the killing of a Muslim man who they blamed for helping an interfaith couple elope.

Police officer Muni Raj said Wednesday that Ghulam Mohammad was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh state a day earlier. The killing came days after a man related to Mohammad eloped with a Hindu girl.

The detained men belong to the Hindu Yuva Vahini or the Hindu Youth Brigade. The militia was set up by a Hindu priest who is chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.