Italy's vaccine debate heats up as scandal, politics collide

ROME — The vaccine debate in Italy has heated up across multiple fronts, as the country deals with an outbreak of measles, an invigorated anti-vaccination campaign and a scandal involving a nurse who claimed for years to vaccinate children but didn't.

Italian health authorities announced Wednesday they would recall up to 7,000 children in northern Italy to be re-vaccinated after determining that some children didn't receive the necessary doses. A nurse, identified by authorities only as P.E., is accused of having botched thousands of vaccinations from 2009-2015, intentionally or not.