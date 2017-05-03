News / World

Italy's vaccine debate heats up as scandal, politics collide

ROME — The vaccine debate in Italy has heated up across multiple fronts, as the country deals with an outbreak of measles, an invigorated anti-vaccination campaign and a scandal involving a nurse who claimed for years to vaccinate children but didn't.

Italian health authorities announced Wednesday they would recall up to 7,000 children in northern Italy to be re-vaccinated after determining that some children didn't receive the necessary doses. A nurse, identified by authorities only as P.E., is accused of having botched thousands of vaccinations from 2009-2015, intentionally or not.

As the real medical emergency played out, Italian politicians traded barbs over accusations that the populist 5-Star Movement had emboldened anti-vaccination campaigners at a time when Italy is dealing with a major measles outbreak that has drawn alarm from the EU and U.S.

