Latest: Alumnus donates record $110M to California school

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The Latest on a donation to Cal Poly (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An alumnus has donated $110 million to California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo — the largest gift in Cal State history.

School officials said during a campus ceremony Wednesday that the donation by William Frost and his wife Linda will go to Cal Poly's College of Science and Mathematics.

The money includes $3.6 million annually to support student scholarships, research stipends, equipment purchases and expanded hiring of instructors.

Frost graduated in 1972 with a degree in biochemistry. He went on to found Chemlogics, which sold chemicals and polymers used in the extraction of oil and gas. The company sold for $1.3 billion in 2013.

The previous record for largest Cal State donation is a $60 million anonymous 2008 gift to Cal Poly's College of Architecture and Environmental Design.

____

2:15 a.m.

