Low-income, minority students lag in high school grad rates
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Despite rising national graduation rates, low-income and minority students continue to lag behind their peers in finishing high school, according to a study released Wednesday.
While the national graduation rate for the year 2015 was 83.2
On the bright side, those students are catching up faster than their peers. Graduation rates have increased 7.6 percentage points for black students and 6.8 percentage points for Latino students since 2011, compared to 3
"When we look at the big picture, this is good news. We have the highest graduation rates that this country has ever seen," said DePaoli. But for low-income and minority students and students with disabilities, more help is needed. States "are getting stuck with getting certain students across the finish line," DePaoli said.
New Mexico was the worst performing state, with a state-wide graduation rate of 68.6
Iowa was the first state to reach a 90
The graduation rate among students with disabilities was 64.6
DePaoli said increased access to early childhood education has been shown to increase academic outcomes, including graduation rates. "States need to focus heavily on equity," DePaoli said. "So many states have focused on increasing their graduation rates, now is the hard part."
Abigail Swisher, an education expert with New America said dual
"We found that that the counterintuitive solution would be to actually give them more challenging coursework in the form of opportunities to complete college level work in high school," she said. "When they have this opportunity ... they are more likely to