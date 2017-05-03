Maldives police arrest 2 suspects over blogger's murder
A
A
Share via Email
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police in the Maldives say they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a prominent blogger and human rights advocate.
Yameen Rasheed died last week after being found with multiple stab wounds in a house in the capital, Male.
Police said Wednesday that with the arrests, they believe the investigation in the case can be concluded successfully in the coming days.
Rasheed's family said he had received death threats for months from local gangs who appeared to hold radical religious views. Rasheed had spoken out against rising radical Islamic views in Maldives.
He was actively involved in seeking justice for his friend and journalist Ahmed Rilwan, who remains unaccounted for since being abducted about three years ago.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Scientists behind plan for human head transplant made a two-headed rat
-
Solving the 'No. 1' problem plaguing cities: peeing in public
-
William Sandeson tells his version of events in video evidence shown to jury in first-degree murder trial
-
Outrageous housing prices are literally pushing people out to sea: Vicky Mochama