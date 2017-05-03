Maldives police arrest 2 suspects over blogger's murder

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Police in the Maldives say they have arrested two suspects in the murder of a prominent blogger and human rights advocate.

Yameen Rasheed died last week after being found with multiple stab wounds in a house in the capital, Male.

Police said Wednesday that with the arrests, they believe the investigation in the case can be concluded successfully in the coming days.

Rasheed's family said he had received death threats for months from local gangs who appeared to hold radical religious views. Rasheed had spoken out against rising radical Islamic views in Maldives.