Man shot as traffic stop turns to shootout in South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities say a man being pulled over by a police officer in South Carolina was shot after firing at the officer.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told reporters the officer was not hurt in the Tuesday afternoon shooting, and the wounded man was being treated at a hospital.
The sheriff didn't say why the deputy was pulling over the man, but said the shooting happened quickly after the car stopped.
The names and races of the officer and the man pulled over have not been released.
McBride says the officer is on paid leave while the State Law Enforcement Division investigates the shooting.
The Anderson County shooting was the 19th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, with five of them happening in the past 12 days.
