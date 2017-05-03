Mexican border city of Reynosa sees night of violence
MEXICO CITY — A series of violent confrontations has hit the Mexican city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.
The security spokesman for Tamaulipas state said Wednesday that a string of shootings and road blockades broke out around midnight and lasted into the pre-dawn hours.
The spokesman's office said in a statement that gunmen in several vehicles opened fire on military patrols.
It's not immediately clear if there were injuries or damage. The office said it would issue a more complete report later.
Nine vehicles, an unspecified number of rifles and "a large amount of ammunition" were seized by the military and state police.
The office said drug gangs blocked roads at 10 points in Reynosa. The gangs frequently hijack and burn vehicles to block roads.
