Mexican border city of Reynosa sees night of violence

MEXICO CITY — A series of violent confrontations has hit the Mexican city of Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas.

The security spokesman for Tamaulipas state said Wednesday that a string of shootings and road blockades broke out around midnight and lasted into the pre-dawn hours.

The spokesman's office said in a statement that gunmen in several vehicles opened fire on military patrols.

It's not immediately clear if there were injuries or damage. The office said it would issue a more complete report later.

Nine vehicles, an unspecified number of rifles and "a large amount of ammunition" were seized by the military and state police.