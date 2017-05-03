Obamas to visit Chicago to discuss planned library, museum
CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will visit Chicago for a community meeting to discuss their planned library and museum.
The Obamas will host a round table discussion Wednesday to "update the community" on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park on Chicago's South Side. The Obamas are also expected to hear from community members on their ideas for the library.
New York-based Ralph Appelbaum Associates will head a team of several firms and individuals with expertise in media, lighting and acoustics in designing exhibits.
The Obama Foundation has said almost half of the exhibition design work for the museum will be performed by minority- and women-owned businesses.
The project is expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars.
