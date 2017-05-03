Pakistan, Iran agree to boost border security

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says it has reached an agreement with Iran to strengthen security along the border, where gunmen killed 10 Iranian border guards last week.

The porous border is frequented by drug smugglers as well as Islamic militants, both of whom have attacked border patrols in the past. Iranian media blamed last week's attack on "terrorists" without providing further details.

Pakistan said the agreement was struck Wednesday during talks between visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Pakistani Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.