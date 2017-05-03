Polish president wants referendum on constitution in 2018
WARSAW, Poland — Poland's president says he wants the country to hold a referendum next year on possible changes to the nation's 20-year-old constitution.
President Andrzej Duda, who hails from the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, spoke Wednesday, on the national Constitution Day holiday.
Duda says he wants Poland to be a place "where there are no unfounded privileges, where there are no better castes of citizens, where all citizens are united."
Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski has long said he wants a new constitution. Kaczynski says the current one, which went into force eight years after communism's collapse, entrenched privileges of ex-communists in the social structure.
Political opponents denounced the plan for the 2018 referendum as an attempt to move toward a more authoritarian political system.
