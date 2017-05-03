Proposed law to allow Greeks free gender determination

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's left-led government has unveiled draft legislation that will allow all Greeks to freely determine their gender identity irrespective of how it was recorded at birth.

The proposed law made public Wednesday stipulates that changes in official gender designation can be carried out through courts, which will then inform birth registry authorities. The new data will be entered on passports and other official documents.

Married people will be excluded.

It is unclear how the draft law would affect military conscription, which is mandatory for all adult males.

Under current legislation, Greeks who want to change how their gender is officially defined must prove they have had sex-change surgery, and undergo psychiatric assessment.