Renewable energy critic to oversee wind and solar programs

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has named a fervent critic of government support for wind and solar projects to oversee federal renewable energy programs.

The Department of Energy confirmed Wednesday that Dan Simmons will lead its Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

Simmons has served as the vice-president for policy at the Institute for Energy Research, a Washington think-tank that has received funding from the fossil-fuel industry. He previously worked at the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative group supported by those who profit from the continued burning of fossil fuels.