Rights group urges US to pressure Sudan on rights violations

CAIRO — Human Rights Watch is urging the United States to pressure Sudan to take tangible actions to improve its human rights record before the American administration permanently revokes trade sanctions imposed on the North African country.

The New York-based group warned Wednesday of continued rights violations by Sudan's government. The State Department designated Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1993 and Washington later imposed sanctions on the Khartoum government.

Under a January executive order, the Obama administration temporarily lifted the sanctions; the decision becomes permanent unless State Department revokes it in mid-July.

U.S. said it was responding to positive actions by Sudan's government, including improved Sudanese counterterrorism efforts.