Rockslides damaged North Rim water pipeline at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park officials say the North Rim will open as scheduled May 15 but some services will be limited while a water supply pipeline is repaired after being damaged by rockslides over the winter.

Officials say trucks are hauling water to fill storage tanks on the North Rim and that pipeline repairs are underway.

Park spokeswoman Emily Davis says the North Rim campground will open with portable water and toilet facilities on May 15 when a concessionaire also will begin providing limited food and beverage services.

However, overnight accommodations normally available starting May 15 are now scheduled to begin May 26.