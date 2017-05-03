Romania: Hundreds protest move to ease off on corruption

BUCHAREST, Romania — Some 300 people have gathered outside Romania's government offices to protest against a move by lawmakers to pardon acts of corruption, months after massive anti-graft protests.

Demonstrators arrived Wednesday evening, waving Romanian, NATO, European Union and U.S. flags, and yelling: "We have to defend the country from thieves!"

They protested shortly after a parliamentary legal committee approved a draft that would grant an amnesty to people convicted of bribery and influence peddling. The move is a preliminary step before a parliamentary vote.

Lawmakers from the ruling Social Democracy Party dominate the committee.