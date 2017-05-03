Saint Louis University lockdown prompted by toy gun

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University officials say a lockdown after reports of a suspicious man on campus and possible shots fired was a false alarm and a student questioned by police was carrying a toy gun.

The private, Catholic university issued an alert to students shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, telling them to shelter in place. The school relocated students from a residence hall near the reported threat to a recreation centre .

Officials questions a person of interest and it was determined that the person had no involvement. A second student of interest was located and questioned.

Police concluded that the second student was carrying a toy gun.