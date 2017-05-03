San Francisco police shoot, kill man on Market Street

San Francisco police shot and killed a man who officers say was stabbing another man on the city's busy downtown Market Street on Wednesday.

Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters the shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. when the officers came upon the stabbing while walking their regular beat in the neighbourhood .

He said a white man was stabbing an Asian man.

"Loss of life is always tragic no matter how it happens," Scott said. "We try to avoid it when we can, but we have an obligation to protect the public."

The shooting happened on a busy thoroughfare near a transit station, a large mall and just steps from where thousands of tourists line up every year to ride the city's famous cable cars. The street was closed for hours as police investigated. Crowds pushed up against the police tape, watching officers collect evidence.

Scott gave few details during a short news conference.