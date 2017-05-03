Senators to hear from Comey amid FBI's Russia investigation

WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey is facing hours of questioning from a Senate committee — and he's bound to be asked about the bureau's investigation into potential co-ordination between President Donald Trump's election campaign and Russia.

It's not clear how much of that investigation Comey may discuss in testimony Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump took to the Twitter late Tuesday to say "the phoney Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election."

The FBI began investigating in July possible co-ordination between Russia and Trump campaign associates to sway the presidential election in Trump's favour .