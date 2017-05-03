Somali leader vows to defeat al-Shabab extremists in 2 years
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Somalia's president says his country has a comprehensive plan to defeat the extremist group al-Shabab within two years.
Mohammed Abdullahi Mohammed spoke Wednesday during his first visit to
Mohammed says his government's plan to defeat al-Shabab includes support from regional countries. He calls the extremist group "a disease" that isn't interested in humanity.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn is calling on the international community to come up with a plan for Somalia's reconstruction after a quarter-century of chaos. Ethiopia has troops with an African Union mission in Somalia fighting al-Shabab.
The leaders spoke ahead of a London conference on Somalia next week.
