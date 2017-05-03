Texas officer who allegedly tried faking own death arrested
DALLAS — Investigators say an Austin police officer who allegedly tried to fake his own death and flee to Mexico has been arrested at a Texas airport.
Officer Coleman Martin was arrested Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Austin police spokeswoman Officer Destiny Winston had no immediate information on whether Martin was arriving or trying to depart.
The 29-year-old Martin was reported missing April 25 by his wife. An affidavit says Martin texted her about plans to drown himself in a South Texas lake.
A different woman later reported getting an email from Martin about staging his death at Lake Amistad. Authorities believe he went to Mexico.
Dallas County jail records didn't immediately list bond or an attorney for Martin.
