Texas officer who allegedly tried faking own death arrested

DALLAS — Investigators say an Austin police officer who allegedly tried to fake his own death and flee to Mexico has been arrested at a Texas airport.

Officer Coleman Martin was arrested Wednesday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Austin police spokeswoman Officer Destiny Winston had no immediate information on whether Martin was arriving or trying to depart.

Winston says Martin faces a misdemeanour charge of making a false report.

The 29-year-old Martin was reported missing April 25 by his wife. An affidavit says Martin texted her about plans to drown himself in a South Texas lake.

A different woman later reported getting an email from Martin about staging his death at Lake Amistad. Authorities believe he went to Mexico.