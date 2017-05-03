Thai press club told to cancel discussion of stolen plaque

BANGKOK — The Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand has accepted a police request that it cancel a panel discussion on the mysterious theft of a plaque commemorating the end the country's absolute monarchy in 1932.

The journalists' club said it cancelled Wednesday's event after receiving a letter from police saying it was a threat to national security and a source of possible disorder. It said it understood the letter to be tantamount to an order from the country's ruling junta.

A small bronze plaque commemorating the 1932 revolution was stolen from Bangkok's Royal Plaza in mid-April and replaced by one praising the country's Chakri dynasty. Police declined to investigate and several people seeking official probes were detained by the authorities.