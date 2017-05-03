The Latest: 1 of 2 shot Chicago officers out of hospital

CHICAGO — The Latest on two Chicago police officers who were shot and injured (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Chicago police say one of the two plain-clothes officers who were shot and wounded as they sat in an unmarked vehicle has been released from the hospital.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said Wednesday that the other injured officer remains hospitalized. He says police are investigating, including questioning several people and expediting the processing of ballistic evidence and gun traces.

Guglielmi has said that police believe the officers were "definitely targeted." Officials said the injuries weren't life threatening.

The two officers were shot late Tuesday on the city's South Side. Authorities say they were in an unmarked vehicle when two other vehicles pulled up alongside the officers and opened fire. Police say the officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to a previous incident when they were shot.

6:15 a.m.

Authorities say two plain-clothes Chicago police officers who were shot and wounded as they sat in an unmarked vehicle were targeted in the attack on the city's South Side.

A manhunt is underway Wednesday.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the high-crime Back of the Yards neighbourhood when two vehicles pulled up alongside their vehicle and opened fire. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says one officer was shot in the arm and hip and the other in the back.

Guglielmi says "the officers were definitely targeted."

He says police have recovered guns and a vehicle that could be linked to the shooting and are questioning three people.